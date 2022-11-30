Global Technology Summit: Bankers, experts talk about problem with cross-border payment systems
"This is not a technical problem and we have seen from the last 3-4 years, connecting payments system - there are many technologies that can solve it, that's not an issue. There is business interoperability, semantic interoperability and technical interoperability - technical and semantic we can solve but business interoperability is an issue," said Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore.