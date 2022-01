What is Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation? Learn its significance and how it impacts the human body and mind. Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses, learn how to do it perfectly. India's Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of COVID-19. "It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep the coronavirus at bay," Sonowal said.