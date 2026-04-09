/Global Markets Question: Is This A Ceasefire?

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 19:00 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 19:00 IST
Global markets are reeling from dramatic swings following key ceasefire-related announcements, raising serious questions. Massive bets placed just before the news have sparked speculation about possible insider trading. Trillions in market value shifted within hours, leaving investors stunned. Was it just volatility—or did some see it coming? As confidence wavers, the spotlight is now on transparency and who really moved the markets.