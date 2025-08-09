LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Global Markets Outpace Wall Street In 2025
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 10:59 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 10:59 IST
Global Markets Outpace Wall Street In 2025
Videos Aug 09, 2025, 10:59 IST

Global Markets Outpace Wall Street In 2025

Global stock markets are outperforming Wall Street for the first time since 2022. The MSCI World index excluding the U.S. Has gained 18 percent so far, compared with a 7.8 percent rise in the S&P 500.

Trending Topics

trending videos