Global markets in morning hours: Asia responds to tech-driven wall street gains

This morning, global markets reflected the aftermath of Wall Street's tech-fueled surge, with Asian shares generally on the rise as investors awaited the pivotal US Inflation report scheduled for Tuesday. Japanese and Hong Kong stocks experienced gains, contrasting with modest declines in mainland Chinese and Australian markets. The positive momentum followed Friday's NASDAQ 100 upswing of over 2%, driven by Microsoft's new high. However, early Asian trading hours saw a dip in US Market futures. Note: Singapore and Malaysian markets are closed today due to holidays.