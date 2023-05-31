Global demands for Indian radars, simulators and armoured vehicles
The Indian defense industry has been steadily expanding over the past decade, the Indian government has been actively promoting defense exports which AIDS self-reliance and also boosts the economic growth and now with a 23-fold increase India's defense exports are at an all-time high in just a span of nine years India's defense exports have reached an all-time high worth in nearly 1900 million dollars in 2022 and 2023 surging from a mere 82 million dollars in 2013 and 2014. The remarkable increase reflects India's progress in the global defense manufacturing sector with exports reaching more than 85 countries.