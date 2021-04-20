Global COVID-19 cases cross 141.819 million

Apr 20, 2021, 12:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, climbed to 141,819,360 today while the global death toll has surged to 3,027,353.
