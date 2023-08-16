Glitch in Ireland bank ATMs allow people to withdraw 'free money', long queues form at ATMs | WION

Numerous people rushed to the Bank of Ireland as a result of an unforeseen tech issue and used ATMs to withdraw significant sums of money even though they didn't have enough money in their accounts. On August 15, numerous images and videos showed lengthy lines at ATMs all around the nation. Although the Bank of Ireland stated that there was a 500 Euro daily withdrawal cap, some users claimed they were able to withdraw up to double that amount. Some customers with low balances could withdraw 1,000 euros in cash.