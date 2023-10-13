Gill in contention to face Pakistan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
The mosts awaited match of the ICC ODI World Cup is here. India and Pakistan renew their storied rivalry on Saturday when they face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a big boost for the hosts, opener Shubman Gill has recovered from his illness and could play his first ODI World Cup match on Saturday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos