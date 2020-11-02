Gilgit-Baltistan illegally & forcibly occupied by Pakistan, it has no locus standi: MEA

Nov 02, 2020, 09.15 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Hours after the Paksitan government led by Imran Khan announced the provisional provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan, India slammed Pakistan plans to convert Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Gilgit Baltistan as the 5th province of the country.
Read in App