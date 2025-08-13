LOGIN
Gianluigi Donnarumma Announces Exit After PSG Axe

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 21:28 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 21:28 IST
Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could join Manchester City after announcing his exit from PSG. Donnarumma has fallen out of favour with Luis Enrique and was axed from the squad for the UEFA Super Cup.

