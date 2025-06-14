Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Germany Stuns Ukraine: No Taurus Missiles Coming
As Russian cruise missiles rip through Kharkiv and glide bombs flatten frontline positions, Ukraine finds itself increasingly cornered. The anticipated lifeline from Berlin has now turned into a bitter disappointment. Germany, despite Ukraine’s desperate pleas, has officially ruled out sending the long-range Taurus cruise missiles — a potential game-changer that could have struck deep into Russian logistics.