Germany rocked by rioting as Eritrean politics spills onto its streets

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Violence broke out during an Eritrean cultural festival in the German city of Stuttgart on the 16th of September. Over 200 Eritrean opposition supporters were detained after they tried to disrupt the festival. Organized by several groups considered close to the government of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. At least 26 German police officers suffered injuries in the riot. Eritrea, which broke away from Ethiopia in May 1991 and formally declared independence in May 1993, has been ruled with an iron-fist by Isaias Afwerki since then. A one-party state with a highly militarized society, Eritrea has been ranked even lower than North Korea in press freedom by 'Reporters without Borders'. Mohammed Saleh will get you more details.

