/Germany Layoffs: Auto Giants Slash Thousands of Jobs Amid Industry Restructuring

Germany Layoffs 2025: Germany’s automotive industry is facing a significant crisis in 2025 with major layoffs and restructuring underway. Volkswagen plans to cut 35,000 jobs in Germany by 2030, focusing on voluntary redundancies and shifting towards electric vehicle production. Audi, part of the Volkswagen Group, announced plans to eliminate 7,500 positions in its German plants by 2029 amid mounting economic pressures and stiff competition from Asian EV manufacturers.