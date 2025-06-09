LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 22:36 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 22:36 IST
Germany gets ready for war with Russia, revamps bunkers, ramps up defences
Germany ramps up civil defence with bunkers, shelters, and emergency drills amid growing fears of direct conflict with Russia. Watch to know more!

