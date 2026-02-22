/Germany Divided Over Stance On Russia: 'Peace Possible With Russia's Participation'

Published: Feb 22, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 14:45 IST
Germany is facing growing political divisions over its stance on Russia, as debate intensifies over the future of European security and the war in Ukraine.
Some political voices argue that lasting peace in Europe is only possible with Russia’s participation, while others maintain that Moscow must first change course before meaningful negotiations can begin. The discussion highlights deeper splits within German politics and across the European Union over sanctions, military aid, and diplomatic engagement.