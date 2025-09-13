LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Germany Dispatches 2000 Soldiers to Lithuania as NATO Bolsters Its Eastern Flank

Germany Dispatches 2000 Soldiers to Lithuania as NATO Bolsters Its Eastern Flank

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 23:07 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 23:07 IST
Germany Dispatches 2000 Soldiers to Lithuania as NATO Bolsters Its Eastern Flank
Germany is sending 2,000 soldiers to Lithuania as part of NATO’s efforts to strengthen its eastern flank amid growing security concerns near the Russian border.

Trending Topics

trending videos