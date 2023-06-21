Germany and China forge ahead with trade talks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized the benefits of free trade between their nations. Scholz said climate goals could be reached more easily with fair competition and open market access in China. Meanwhile, li warned that 'de-coupling' from China's economy would harm long-term growth globally. As the trade talks unfold, the european union launches its economic security plan, seeking to strengthen controls on exports and emerging technologies that could potentially be used by rivals like China.