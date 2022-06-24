Germany all set to host the G7 summit

Published: Jun 24, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The G7 summit kicks off in Germany this weekend and major focus will be on the Russia-Ukraine war. The Summit comes days after EU leaders' Ukraine visit. For more on this, we are joined by WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal.
