Germany agrees on expanded tax relief measures worth €7 billion

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Germany’s ruling coalition agreed on an expanded package of tax-relief measures for companies worth about €7 billion ($7.6 billion) a year, part of a 10-point plan designed to lift Europe’s biggest economy out of stagnation.

