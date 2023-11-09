World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Germany: 85 anniversary of Kristallnatch
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 09, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Today, November 9, 2023, marks the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the "Night of Broken Glass," in which the Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany
trending now
Tories are offering voters nothing, voters are turning back to labours: Boris Johnson
Germany: 85 anniversary of Kristallnatch
Afghanistan look to finish on a high against Proteas
Ukraine bracing for a second winter of Russian airstrikes
Intense clashes between Myanmar military and rebels
recommended videos
US Presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump skips Presidential debate
Indian Supreme Court directive: Set up special benches to expediate cases
136 Gazan children being killed every single day
Israel-Palestine war: Potential hostage release deal?
Indonesia: Defence minister Pranowo's ratings drop
recommended videos
US Presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump skips Presidential debate
Indian Supreme Court directive: Set up special benches to expediate cases
136 Gazan children being killed every single day
Israel-Palestine war: Potential hostage release deal?