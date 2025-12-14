LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /German Chancellor Merz says EU can't rely on US security umbrella

German Chancellor Merz says EU can't rely on US security umbrella

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 21:34 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 21:34 IST
German Chancellor Merz says EU can't rely on US security umbrella
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warns that Europe can no longer depend on the U.S. security umbrella as geopolitical tensions rise.

Trending Topics

trending videos