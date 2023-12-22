General Charles 'CQ' Brown of US military speaks to China's counterpart Liu Zhenli
General Charles "CQ" Brown, a top US military officer, had a conversation with General Liu Zhenli of China on Thursday, according to a spokesman, following a more than year-long suspension of high-level defense negotiations between the two nations. When the leaders of the two nations met last month, they decided to resume the talks after China had halted them in late 2022 over a visit to Taiwan by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.