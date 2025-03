Body cam footage has been released from the response to the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. The video shows authorities discussing the discovery of the bodies with witnesses outside the couple's Santa Fe home. And the footage does not include images from inside the home, where Hackman, Arakawa, and their dog were found deceased. Autopsy reports revealing that Hackman died from heart disease complicated by Alzheimer's while Arakawa succumbed to a rare rodent-born disease. Watch in for more details!