Gen Z’s “reverse catfishing” dating trend prioritizes authenticity over filters

"Reverse catfishing" is a new dating trend, especially among Gen Z, where individuals intentionally present a more toned-down or unfiltered version of themselves online. Instead of using flattering filters or exaggerating accomplishments, they aim to appear more authentic — even “less attractive” — to ensure that matches are based on real compatibility and personality rather than curated perfection.