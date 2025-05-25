Published: May 25, 2025, 12:17 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 12:17 IST
Videos May 25, 2025, 12:17 IST
Gen Z, millennials power long-term wellness demand
Younger Americans are emerging as key drivers of the health and wellness industry. Bank of America data shows Gen Z households spend about 2.8 times more on fitness than Baby Boomers, while Millennials spend around three times as much. Despite a broader slowdown in discretionary spending, this generational shift toward healthy living is propping up the wellness sector and offering some protection from recessionary pressures.