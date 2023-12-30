videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Gazans 'exhausted' as Israel-Hamas war rages
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 30, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Fighting raged Saturday across Gaza, where displaced Palestinians are "exhausted" with no end in sight to war between the besieged territory's Hamas rulers and Israel, now in its 13th week.
trending now
India: ISRO to usher in 2024 with XPoSat mission
FTX founder Sam Bankman-fried won't face second trial: US Prosecutors
South Africa files case at World Court accusing Israel of ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza
South Africa: Israel trying to destroy Palestinians
DRC: Election commission denies election fraud
recommended videos
PM Modi in Ayodhya: PM inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya
Gazans 'exhausted' as Israel-Hamas war rages
2023: The year's weird and wonderful
Pakistan: One year after devastating floods
China expels nine military officials, including four Army Generals
recommended videos
PM Modi in Ayodhya: PM inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya
Gazans 'exhausted' as Israel-Hamas war rages
2023: The year's weird and wonderful
Pakistan: One year after devastating floods