Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 18:59 IST
Gaza war: Witkoff, Huckabee hail 'incredible' Gaza food operation
Steve Witkoff is in Gaza and will inspect aid delivery sites today. Witkoff met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing growing global pressure to allow more food and medical supplies into Gaza.

