Gaza: Nowhere to go, as humanitarian crisis reaches 'dangerous new low'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Israel’s military has warned 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza to evacuate their homes, amid signs Israel is set to ramp up its retaliatory offensive against Hamas following the group’s October 7 terror attacks that killed 1,300 people.

