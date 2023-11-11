World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Gaza in spotlight as Saudi Arabia hosts ‘extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit’
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 11, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Saudi Arabia will host an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh on Saturday, the Saudi foreign ministry said late on Friday.
trending now
JPMorgan's $290 MN deal for victims gets court approval
Zambia's $3 Billion bond revamp raises IMF concerns
Kenya's shilling sinks to a new record low
Israel-Palestine war: Israeli strikes continue to pound Gaza
India's Diwali economy explained
recommended videos
A child killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, says WHO chief
Erdogan calls for new constitution in Turkey after legal crisis
ODI WC: South Africa warm up for Australia S/F with a successful run chase
ODI WC: Afghanistan bow out with their heads held high
Gravitas: Man crushed to death by robot in South Korea
recommended videos
A child killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, says WHO chief
Erdogan calls for new constitution in Turkey after legal crisis
ODI WC: South Africa warm up for Australia S/F with a successful run chase
ODI WC: Afghanistan bow out with their heads held high