/Gaza farming sector now meets just 10% of vegetable needs

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 09:31 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 09:31 IST
The agricultural landscape in the Gaza Strip has faced catastrophic devastation, with local output struggling to meet even 10 percent of the population's vegetable needs. According to assessments by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and reports from Arab News, years of intensive conflict and severe restrictions on agricultural inputs—such as fertilizers, seeds, and water—have reduced accessible cropland to a tiny fraction of its pre-war capacity.