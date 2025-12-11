/Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Gaza Peace Board Plans, Calls It “Legendary”

Published: Dec 11, 2025, 09:19 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 09:19 IST
Gaza Ceasefire: President Donald Trump has announced plans for a Gaza Peace Board, declaring it will be “one of the most legendary boards ever” and a key part of his comprehensive peace initiative for the region. The board, to be unveiled early next year, is designed to oversee reconstruction, coordinate international aid, and guide transitional governance in Gaza following the UN Security Council’s approval of the US-backed peace plan.