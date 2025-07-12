LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 14:30 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 14:30 IST
Gaza aid queues turn deadly: UN reports nearly 800 killed

According to the UN, nearly 800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza over the past six weeks while trying to collect humanitarian aid.

