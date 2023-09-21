Game of Thrones author, George RR Martin sues ChatGPT

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
A group of US authors have sued ChatGPT maker, OpenAI on behalf of prominent writers including John Grisham, Jonathan Franzen, John Saunders, Jodi Picoult and The Game of Thrones novelist George RR Martin.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos