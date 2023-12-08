videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Game Awards 2023: Baldur's Gate 3 wins game of the year
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 08, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Baldur's Gate 3 has been named Game of the Year at the videogame industry's biggest awards ceremony.
trending now
Partygate scandal: Former UK PM Boris Johnson hits 'dramatic representations' | Day 2 of hearing
Norwegian Christmas tree arrives in London; gifted every year since 1947 | World News | WION
Game Awards 2023: Baldur's Gate 3 wins game of the year
Pakistan: Toxic smog engulfs Lahore, chokes 11 million residents | Pediatric hospitals overwhelmed
US House resolution on Pakistn democracy, to ensure human rights & rule of law | World News | WION
recommended videos
UK: Hardliners turn turn the screws on Rishi Sunak; Deep slits in Conservative Party? | WION
Christmas supplies at risk as Panama canal suffers drought
China: Largest fishery research vessel leaves for first overseas mission to Indian Ocean | WION
Japan to screen 'Oppenheimer' in 2024; Why is the movie controversial in Japan?
Israel-Hamas war: Israel war cabinet minister's son killed in Gaza fighting
recommended videos
UK: Hardliners turn turn the screws on Rishi Sunak; Deep slits in Conservative Party? | WION
Christmas supplies at risk as Panama canal suffers drought
China: Largest fishery research vessel leaves for first overseas mission to Indian Ocean | WION
Japan to screen 'Oppenheimer' in 2024; Why is the movie controversial in Japan?