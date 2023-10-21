Gaganyaan mission: ISRO reschedules launch of test vehicle mission by 45 minutes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
The first unmanned flight test designated as the test vehicle development flight mission-1 (tv-d1 flight test), is scheduled to be launched from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota by ISRO today at 8 am ist. The mission will test the performance of the crew escape system on the crew module of the Gaganyaan mission. Basically, it will test the safety mechanism that will allow the crew of the Gaganyaan mission to escape the spacecraft in case the mission is aborted due to a malfunction.

