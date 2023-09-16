Gaganyaan: $1.1 Billion allocated for India's Gaganyaan mission

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
The first test vehicle mission of India's ambitious maiden human spaceflight venture Gaganyaan to validate the crew escape system will be launched in a month or two, a key ISRO official said on Friday.

