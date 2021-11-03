Gabon: World's second most forested nation pushes for sustainable logging

Gabon is the world's second most forested country, for this reason it is called the lungs of Africa. In a bid to protect its rainforest, the country is planning to allow logging concessions, our next report tells you more!
