Gabon coup leader: No rush to elections and ‘the same mistakes’

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
As pressure increased on the military to cede control to a civilian government, the head of the junta that toppled President Ali Bongo of Gabon stated that he wished to avoid hastily holding elections that "repeat past mistakes."

