G77 summit addresses global disparities in tech & knowledge

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Developing nations have come together to declare September 16th as the annual 'day of science, technology, and innovation in the south.' This declaration was made during a two-day summit where the g77 group, representing 134 countries, expressed deep concern over the existing disparities between developed and developing nations.

