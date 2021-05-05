LIVE TV
G7 works on vaccine plan after pleas to Help poor
May 05, 2021, 08:30 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
G7 nations have gathered in London for the first in-person talks since 2019. Two words have dominated the headlines since end of 2019- China & Coronavirus. These two words dominated the summit as well. WION brings you more on this.
