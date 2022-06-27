G7 unveils 'Partnership for Global infrastructure' plan to counter China

Published: Jun 27, 2022, 09:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
G7 leaders pledged to raise $600 billion over five years to improve infrastructure in developing countries and counter China's Belt and Road initiative. For more on this, watch this report by WION's correspondent Siddhant Sibbal.
