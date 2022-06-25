G7 Summit: Indian PM Narendra Modi to visit Germany

Published: Jun 25, 2022, 04:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Germany for the second time in two months to take part in the G7 summit. For more on this, we are joined by WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal.
