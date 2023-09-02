G20 Summit: The big tasks before India as it hosts world leaders

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
The countdown has begun to the G20 summit. As World leaders make their way to New Delhi, the task before India is to ensure that the summit isn't hijacked by any particular issue. India must also ensure that issues relevant to South Asia find their way into the discussions.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos