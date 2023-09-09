G20 Summit set to open in minutes from now

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed G20 leaders on Saturday at the summit's Bharat Mandapam site in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. During the welcome handshake, the Konark Wheel from Odisha, one of the various cultural artefacts placed throughout the national capital in advance of the summit, was on display.

