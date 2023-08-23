G20 Summit: Offices to remain closed as a measure to control traffic during the Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
All government and private offices in New Delhi will remain shut between September 8th and 10th in view of the G20 Summit. The Summit in the Indian national capital is scheduled to take place on September 9th and 10th at Pragati maidan. The move aims to elevate any potential traffic congestion and also logistical challenges.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos