G20 summit a "huge diplomatic victory" for India & PM Modi says Jim O'Neill

Renowned British economist Jim O'Neill, known for coining the BRIC acronym, has commended India's hosting of the G20 summit, calling it a substantial diplomatic victory for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. O'Neill, who serves as a Senior Advisor at Chatham House and previously held key positions, including Commercial Secretary to the UK Treasury and Chief Economist at Goldman Sachs, shared his insights on this remarkable diplomatic achievement. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he stated, "In the background to the G20, and because of Russia, but also because of the growing and worrying disputes between the US and China, many people, myself included, were worried that the G20 would struggle to function." He pointed that, "not only was there a very long communique, but also, of course, it was a very, very interesting decision to add the African Union to make it effectively a G21.