G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden to arrive in New Delhi later today

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden departed for India to attend the historic G20 Summit in New Delhi, which will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his trip to India for the G20 Summit, Biden will abide by the COVID-19 recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the White House.

