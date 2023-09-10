G20 Summit 2023: Third session `One Future` begins at Bharat Mandapam

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
The leaders and heads of the delegations of the world’s largest economies have begun arriving at Rajghat to lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial a day after the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration evolving a middle way between the West and Russia on the Ukraine war was adopted. Consensus eluded all G20 meetings over the Ukraine issue over the last 10 months.

