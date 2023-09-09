G20 Summit 2023: Specially curated menu, bespoke silverware at G20 grand dinner

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Indian President Droupadi Murmu's lavish supper at the G20 Summit venue on Saturday was prepared with a carefully curated menu in mind for the renowned head of states and their delegates, who have gathered in New Delhi to participate in the coveted G20 Summit 2023.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos